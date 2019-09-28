Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Its Abiomed (ABMD) Stake by $8.74 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Value Rose, Howland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 42,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 218,948 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 176,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94 million shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 738.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 38,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, up from 4,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 589,637 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playags Inc by 365,319 shares to 478,619 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 919,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in July 19 Puts On Xli Us At 77 American (Put) (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Eagle Asset owns 196,266 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 24,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Next Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Bank Of Mellon reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,575 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp has 51,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 4,284 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.07% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 1.89M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Assetmark reported 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 101 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 148,135 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 25,076 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.