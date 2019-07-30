Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE); Lennar (LEN) Holding Maintained by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 2.39 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 1,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,420 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, up from 1,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $209.16. About 702,609 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 69,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 915 shares. Moreover, Rwc Asset Management Llp has 2.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 919,106 shares. World Asset stated it has 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 26,351 are held by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability. United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Davidson Kempner Management LP has invested 0.4% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 100 are held by Covington Capital Mgmt. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation reported 119 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 475,636 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 6,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 5,198 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 239,457 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 22,378 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 21,373 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 69,991 shares to 23,767 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H&E Equipment Se (NASDAQ:HEES) by 123,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,326 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).