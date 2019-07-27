Marshall & Sullivan Holding in Mastercard (MA) Decreased by $373,415 as Shares Rose; Terril Brothers Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 32,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 614,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Confluence Ltd Co owns 271,079 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp reported 242,964 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 5,855 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.8% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 171,691 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 11,574 shares. Papp L Roy Associate reported 31,738 shares stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 124,900 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairfield Bush And reported 2,155 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Cambridge Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 29,419 shares. Cohen Mngmt holds 0.39% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. 1.08 million were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 33,213 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 396,079 are held by Maryland Mgmt. Kistler reported 15,360 shares. Burns J W & Com Inc holds 78,774 shares. Quaker Capital Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 410,971 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd holds 339,000 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.09% or 35,020 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 113,592 shares. 70,412 were reported by Mechanics State Bank Tru Department. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp reported 699,775 shares stake. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 1.99% or 306,550 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Management LP accumulated 0.03% or 75,000 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,600 shares to 23,942 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 112,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).