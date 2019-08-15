Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $329,208; Shares Declined; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Fnb Pa (FNB) as Share Value Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 4.36 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 160.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 128,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 208,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 80,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 677,321 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.71 million for 7.86 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 was made by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9. Shares for $6,040 were bought by Bena Pamela A. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140 on Tuesday, August 13.