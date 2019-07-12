Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $329,208 as Stock Value Declined; Reaves W H & Company Increases Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 130,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.88 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 21,348 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 1.05 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 33,500 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 481,646 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 6,905 shares. Parkside Bancshares & invested in 49 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap has invested 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 20,850 shares. 61,798 were accumulated by Kepos Lp. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 5,179 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Washington National Bank has 0.14% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Boston invested in 0.06% or 1.05M shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 73,550 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 78,198 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company owns 49,550 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $124.71M for 9.81 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 375,000 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Advsr has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,133 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 2,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 7,253 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Raymond James Assocs holds 83,988 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.32 million shares for 6.92% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 15,971 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.22% or 1.37 million shares. James Invest Rech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 3,115 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 200,837 shares. Energy Income Prtn Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5.40 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 9,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

