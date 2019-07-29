Marshall & Sullivan Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Marshall & Sullivan Inc holds 20,199 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 21,788 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $287.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $281.73. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Plumas Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 573,371 shares, up from 551,694 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Plumas Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.70 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. Deutsche Bank maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66 million worth of stock or 23,850 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,817 are owned by Moody Bankshares Trust Division. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 844,408 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Monetta Incorporated accumulated 6.62% or 39,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1.65M shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,719 shares. New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sageworth Trust reported 250 shares. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 7.66% or 220,748 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Com Oh reported 5,152 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Com stated it has 7,756 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blackhill Capital Inc has invested 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Prtnrs accumulated 89,367 shares or 1.52% of the stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking services and products in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company has market cap of $128.74 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $334 activity.

More notable recent Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Increased 230% – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plumas Bancorp Reports Record Earnings Nasdaq:PLBC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ascuaga Appointed to Plumas Bancorp Board Nasdaq:PLBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plumas Bancorp declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp for 85,155 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 106,217 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 3,521 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 437 shares traded. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) has declined 7.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 30/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP – EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, IT WILL INCREASE ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plumas Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLBC); 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q Net $3.3M; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 22/05/2018 – Plumas Bank Agrees to Purchase Carson City, Nevada Branch from Mutual of Omaha Bank; 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA