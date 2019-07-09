Marshall & Sullivan Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Lowered by $329,208; Parthenon Maintains Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 2.25 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 58,322 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Ltd Partnership invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Fmr owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 793,264 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,249 shares. American Intl Group Inc Incorporated owns 92,622 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 210 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 5,839 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,098 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 7,442 shares. Argi Investment Service Ltd Company holds 27,289 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.11 million shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,397 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 9,794 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,758 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 44,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Prtn accumulated 1,144 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 87,709 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 8,750 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 56 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 6,908 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 54,547 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca reported 45,913 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 116,026 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 77,816 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 199,740 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 929,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.