Marshall & Sullivan Cut Mastercard (MA) Position by $373,415; Market Value Rose; Bridgeway Capital Management Boosted Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding by $652,800 as Stock Value Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 81,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 387,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 306,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 75,236 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $277.38. About 1.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 39,500 shares to 608,000 shares, valued at $41.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,550 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 77,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). The West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 108,330 were reported by Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 303,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc reported 218,612 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 308,563 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 21,198 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 15,877 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 22,096 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 50,094 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Tudor Corp Et Al reported 20,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm holds 0.62% or 11,032 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us Fincl Bank De owns 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.02M shares. Eastern National Bank reported 0.21% stake. 28,690 were reported by Centre Asset Limited Com. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 0.02% or 1,050 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cipher Cap Lp owns 5,416 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited reported 408,630 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 12,725 were reported by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited. Evergreen Capital Ltd reported 7,571 shares stake. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.51% stake. Charter Com has invested 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Diversified Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,816 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated Second-Quarter Financial Results Available on Company’s Website – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.