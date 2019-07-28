Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Position by $599,896; Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $857,166 as Market Valuation Declined

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 763,711 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 17,694 shares in its portfolio. Emory University accumulated 33,368 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 244,900 shares. Hrt Lc reported 5,886 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 100,188 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.02% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 20,478 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or invested in 0.31% or 10,000 shares. Franklin Resource reported 163,400 shares. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.51% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 3,120 shares. Nomura Inc owns 6,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 150,598 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 16,500 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

