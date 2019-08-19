Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Holding in Kla (KLAC) Has Lowered by $1.41 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.38M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 71,745 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 231,657 shares. Ifrah Fin Serv Incorporated reported 0.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 22,262 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Captrust Fincl Advsr has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,436 are held by Argi Invest Services Ltd Llc. Com Bancorp holds 0.01% or 3,676 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 9,700 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Com stated it has 728 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 75 shares stake. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,575 shares. Srb holds 0.07% or 6,277 shares in its portfolio. Systematic LP reported 118,760 shares. Burney has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $4.22M on Friday, August 2. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

