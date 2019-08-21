Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position By $373,415; Gladstone Investment – Business Develo (GAIN) Shorts Down By 0.97%

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Marshall & Sullivan Inc holds 20,199 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 21,788 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $285.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $280.94. About 441,946 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. GAIN’s SI was 1.27 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 137,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s short sellers to cover GAIN’s short positions. The SI to Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo’s float is 3.97%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 31,856 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.46% below currents $280.94 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,441 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com owns 439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 12 shares. Davenport And Llc holds 1.03% or 349,991 shares in its portfolio. 3,066 were accumulated by Rosenbaum Jay D. Oak Ridge Limited Co reported 4,269 shares. 250 are held by Sageworth. Pictet North America Advisors has 8,699 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 220,748 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 95,000 shares. Legacy Private Comm owns 29,164 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 4,182 are held by Gradient Ltd Liability. Hemenway accumulated 106,194 shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York has 9.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 84,422 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Shares for $4.22 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Currencies gain as investors look for Fed hints – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Futures gain on upbeat Target, Lowe’s earnings; Fed minutes eyed – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Global Markets Gain on Stimulus Hope: 5 Top Growth Picks – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,948.56 down -54.25 points – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wall St slips after three days of gains; Home Depot rises – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $22,200 activity. $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) was bought by DULLUM DAVID A R.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $378.12 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 31,751 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). 33,100 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Blair William Co Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). North Star Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Sprott owns 17,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Cambridge Invest Inc has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Nordea Mgmt holds 1,191 shares. 10,232 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 346,111 are owned by Advsr Asset Management. Raymond James Associate reported 25,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings.