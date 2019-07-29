Marshall & Sullivan Cut Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Rose; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 1.25M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $281.33. About 834,894 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.64 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum invested in 1.71% or 22,090 shares. Clean Yield invested in 0.01% or 80 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co holds 11,219 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 12,481 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cibc Asset Management has 140,983 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 94,828 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Pennsylvania Com reported 44,711 shares. 324,973 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. One Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,065 shares. Auxier Asset has 56,590 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. 36,970 were reported by Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corp. Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 5,065 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

