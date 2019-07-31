Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Efg Asset Management Americas Holding In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Has Upped

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.05% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 2.98M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 204.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 6.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 65,834 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 76,577 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 5,674 shares. Bartlett & Com reported 100 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Highstreet Asset reported 20,655 shares. 24,010 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc. 17,501 are held by Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 50,651 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 821,132 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 1,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,479 are held by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Enterprise Financial Services Corp reported 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Nordstrom While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.