Marshall & Sullivan Position in Nordstrom (JWN) Cut by $329,208 as Shares Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Increased Its Stake by $9.93 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 675,179 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 9.12M shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 270,418 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Limited Company has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Regions reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 4.39M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 525,567 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 27,621 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 28,132 shares. Spark Invest Llc, a New York-based fund reported 160,100 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc owns 14,172 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc has invested 0.16% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mason Street Llc owns 15,270 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company reported 516,069 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Principal reported 0.02% stake.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

