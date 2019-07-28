Marshall & Sullivan Has Decreased Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $329,208 as Stock Price Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Flow Traders Us Has Raised Its Stake

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 179,472 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Lc owns 88,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Advisors Lp accumulated 49,241 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bokf Na invested 0.09% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.17% or 39,512 shares. Johnson Fincl Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,505 shares. 193,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Voya Management Ltd Llc invested in 61,265 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Da Davidson & has invested 0.1% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM) by 101,640 shares to 339,495 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Interm (ITE) by 76,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,190 shares, and cut its stake in Xtrackers Msci All World Ex Us (DBAW).