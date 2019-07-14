Marshall & Sullivan Cut Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $599,896; As Crocs (CROX) Valuation Declined, Holder Hennessy Advisors Cut Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 155,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 621,731 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 37.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CROX’s profit will be $34.49 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 6,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 3.73M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 42,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 37 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc holds 82,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg invested in 0% or 23,237 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% or 260,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Blackstone Ltd Partnership invested in 0.86% or 6.90 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) reported 5,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank And holds 17 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 18,210 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management owns 378,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,378 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.26% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.61% or 47.20M shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 6,980 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 164 shares. 574,009 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Schmidt P J Incorporated invested in 4,724 shares. 1.45 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 65,821 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 483,217 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 6,442 shares. 29,275 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Capital Guardian Tru Com stated it has 0.78% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

