Marshall & Sullivan Stake in Mastercard (MA) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Advisors Capital Management Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 8,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 186,861 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85M, up from 178,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 56,106 shares to 121,357 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 48,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,154 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Altria Group, Inc. â€“ MO – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Altria Group (MO) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is In Deep Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell and 6 Stocks to Buy on Vaping Fears – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.