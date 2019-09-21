Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Brinker Capital Decreased Position; Wms (WMS) Stock Rose While Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.80 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 313,575 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 8,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 75,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, down from 84,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 2.10M shares traded or 33.14% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,509 shares to 181,302 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.69M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

