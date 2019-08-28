Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shares Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $1.72 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Held by Eagle Capital Management Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 580,537 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.51M, down from 599,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 1.51M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 3.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 27.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 23.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 14.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares to 444,640 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP stated it has 0.71% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dupont Cap Management, Delaware-based fund reported 139,726 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 112,527 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.12% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 500 are held by Veritas Mngmt Llp. Wilkins Counsel stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 623,692 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc stated it has 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Comerica Bank invested in 120,608 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 2,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 139,237 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 117,239 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 235,200 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16,675 shares to 206,044 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 25,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,003 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA).