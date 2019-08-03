Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Valuation Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 345,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47 million, up from 330,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 800,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.68M, up from 790,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 109,306 shares. Eagle Ltd Llc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 366,529 were accumulated by Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas. Bath Savings Tru invested in 197,737 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 97,925 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Madison Holdings stated it has 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Korea Investment Corp reported 2.92M shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 9,066 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Enterprise Financial invested in 33,403 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 498,772 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,907 shares. Sit Invest holds 0.03% or 13,175 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 1.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25.70M shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,158 shares to 780,305 shares, valued at $37.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 12,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,626 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 1,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc World Markets reported 0.05% stake. Assetmark Incorporated holds 373,680 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co owns 55,878 shares. Axa reported 469,370 shares. 129,331 are held by Zacks Investment Mngmt. 9,639 were accumulated by Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Epoch Inv accumulated 246,090 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 61,602 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na reported 3,335 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ashfield Capital Lc has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,768 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

