Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $446,307; U S Bancorp (USB) Shares Declined While United Fire Group Decreased Its Holding

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 5.63M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 70,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.91. About 959,506 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 376,891 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.25% or 27,573 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 25,524 were reported by Somerset Communications. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio accumulated 0.06% or 10,583 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 23,588 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 18,748 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers invested 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oak Assoc Limited Oh invested in 493,604 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Ameriprise stated it has 5.55M shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.16% or 95,800 shares. Bell National Bank accumulated 9,646 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 278,947 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp reported 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company holds 14,947 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 283,400 shares. Osborne Cap Mngmt Lc has 72,764 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 373,680 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cv Starr & Communication owns 60,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 18,516 shares. Cap Intl Sarl holds 0.83% or 70,650 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.19% stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corp owns 236,357 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 7,568 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 47 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Insurance has invested 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.91% or 1.77M shares.

