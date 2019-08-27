Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding Held by Rmb Capital Management Llc; Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 55,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463.70M, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 10.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 103,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 875,078 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 429,266 shares to 134 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Real Asset Inm And Gw (JRI) by 22,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,083 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.02% or 3,335 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Com holds 0.34% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 11,924 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 127,034 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 31,499 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 12,801 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 75 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 14,947 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 70 shares. 1,000 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Com has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Huntington Bank invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Td Asset reported 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Llc holds 2,017 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 7,238 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iron Fin Lc reported 7,453 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca has 2,807 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loews Corporation holds 170,193 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co reported 1.95% stake. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Eagle Investment Management Limited Co holds 30,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ballentine Ptnrs holds 27,832 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 4,330 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 169,899 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $85.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 17,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).