Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake Maintained by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $1.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 49,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 435,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.35 million, up from 385,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 1.11 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.38 million, down from 334,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 130,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $36.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C Worldwide Gru Hldg A S holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 115,329 shares. Ellington Group Inc Lc reported 1,400 shares. Etrade Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 3,107 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp has 1.16% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fmr Lc owns 9.20 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Redmile Group Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 412,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.01% or 4,661 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jennison Associate Lc reported 1.00 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 23,354 shares.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Share Price Is Up 612% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Golodirsen Nears Approval – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. INGRAM DOUGLAS S had bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million. $173,480 worth of stock was bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 20,792 shares to 141,874 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 16,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,533 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Uss Management accumulated 936,117 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Lc holds 179,462 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.17% or 315,650 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 2,200 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company owns 4,999 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.16% or 68,063 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oppenheimer And holds 9,221 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co holds 478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.02% or 3,335 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 995,990 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Security Tru Com stated it has 935 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership stated it has 1.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).