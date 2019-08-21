Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shares Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Has Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.65M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.10M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.16M shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,440 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montecito Bank & Trust & holds 0.63% or 19,900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 63,302 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Lakeview Cap Ltd Company accumulated 10,735 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Aviance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,635 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Com reported 29,265 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 5,762 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bell State Bank holds 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,381 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt accumulated 40,900 shares. 5,645 were reported by Shamrock Asset Mgmt. Hemenway Commerce Limited Liability Co has invested 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.12% or 156,411 shares.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10.23M shares to 760,535 shares, valued at $38.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 27,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.49M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,801 are held by Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 5,644 shares in its portfolio. 220,686 were accumulated by Us Fincl Bank De. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 5.10 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 225,037 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Polaris Greystone has 136,727 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,200 shares. Putnam Invs invested in 4,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Comm Na has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Perkins Coie Trust has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 513 shares. Grimes & Company has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,459 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).