Marsh & Mclennan Co (MMC) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Its Stake by $9.97 Million; Occidental Petroleu (OXY) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Increased Position by $364,750 as Shares Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc (MMC) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349.00M, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.28. About 483,751 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (OXY) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 94,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 86,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 2.26M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 510 shares to 63,498 shares, valued at $13.05B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7th Annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit Focuses on Building for Impact – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oliver Wyman Enhances Cyber Capabilities with Next Peak Collaboration – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and Xevant Announce Strategic Plan Optimization Solution for Employer-Sponsored Pharmacy Benefit Plans – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 604 were reported by Plante Moran Limited Com. Eaton Vance invested in 0.06% or 285,273 shares. Greenleaf has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP invested in 6,019 shares. 23,813 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Kames Capital Pcl reported 20,735 shares stake. State Street reported 23.47 million shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.46% or 3.87M shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,772 shares. 13,841 are owned by Heritage Wealth. 2,096 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Oh. New Vernon Inv Ltd Llc owns 18,603 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management has 745 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 12,713 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavo (NYSE:IFF) by 9,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,246 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.