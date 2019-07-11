Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose While Boston Partners Has Trimmed by $4.83 Million Its Holding; Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Price Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Upped by $1.85 Million Its Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 51,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.72M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 301,081 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $382.58. About 2.52M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Makes Key Leadership Changes as Part of Global Growth Strategy – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Reports Acquisition of Bouchard Insurance – StreetInsider.com” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh Launches Bluestream Digital Broker Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 2.14 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 82,390 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 5,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has 5.82% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Capital International Invsts holds 19.25 million shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3.02 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Brinker Cap Inc has 0.3% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 4.19% or 18,603 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 61,602 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50 million for 22.10 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 14,032 shares to 998,944 shares, valued at $32.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 89,789 shares valued at $8.09 million was made by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix to crack down on smoking depictions – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Is Definitely a Buy for Those with Patience and Fortitude – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Really Wants to Win an Oscar – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,642 shares to 13,004 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,211 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.