Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Position by $446,307 as Stock Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $468,642 as Share Price Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,280 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 49,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 75,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 70,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,479 shares to 73,074 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 27,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,275 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.