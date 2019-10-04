Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lowered Its Stake; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 209,283 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.86M, up from 177,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 5,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 50,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, down from 56,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 772,487 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “If Red Hat’s Jim Whitehurst ever became IBM’s CEO, here’s some insight on how he will manage – Triangle Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “IBM’s Ginni Rometty says automobile brands are becoming less important – CNBC” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Box Powers the Future of Work at BoxWorks 2019 – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks Investors Hate to Love – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.36% or 304,723 shares in its portfolio. 6,796 were accumulated by Brave Asset Mngmt Inc. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 83,123 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Asset Management reported 40,350 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Levin Strategies LP reported 124,779 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Limited owns 36,379 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP owns 4,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd owns 0.81% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,280 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 13,066 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bartlett & Communications Ltd stated it has 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ally owns 1.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 46,000 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cities Need to Prepare Now for Disruption from Artificial Intelligence According to Oliver Wyman Forum Index – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kim Marsh Joins Mercer’s Dallas Office as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.37M for 35.58 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.