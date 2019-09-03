Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Upped Holding by $467,418 as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Lvw Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $359,658

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 53,698 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 48,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $99.26. About 67,629 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 1.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman & Inc, New York-based fund reported 96,769 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fin Mgmt Professionals holds 0.03% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 163,217 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bankshares Usa accumulated 0.84% or 50,727 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc reported 111,597 shares stake. Qci Asset New York accumulated 2.65% or 228,182 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.23M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank Of America De owns 77.99 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 180,386 shares. Pggm Invs has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,995 shares to 68,602 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Republic Investment accumulated 0.02% or 49,737 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,122 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 115,270 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,200 shares. Epoch Investment Prns invested in 0.1% or 246,090 shares. 7,390 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 3,017 shares. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 282,112 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Plante Moran Ltd stated it has 251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 14 shares.

