Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position by $590,736 as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stock Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Increased Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 856,623 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.44M, down from 862,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 741,574 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 5.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Co reported 20,950 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jarislowsky Fraser invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lifeplan Gp Inc owns 14 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 2,200 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Communication invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 255,452 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Synovus Corp holds 0.04% or 25,347 shares. Capital Research Glob stated it has 2.53M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2,958 shares. Duncker Streett Inc invested 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 162,268 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 297 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 16,929 shares to 50,038 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Mngmt has 3,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pictet Natl Bank reported 2.15% stake. Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,328 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,677 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 74,380 shares. Bowen Hanes Com holds 1.65% or 336,106 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 15,130 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 204,628 shares. Hound Ltd Liability holds 533,831 shares. Axa holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 774,959 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Lc invested in 0.03% or 6,895 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 932,727 shares. 4,259 are owned by Guardian Capital L P. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 466,205 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).