Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) have been rivals in the Insurance Brokers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 92 3.48 N/A 3.27 29.01 Enstar Group Limited 25 2.26 N/A -7.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Enstar Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 7.1% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Enstar Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is $96.5, with potential downside of -6.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.15% of Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 1.15% -0.16% 3.83% 7.94% 16.78% 18.78% Enstar Group Limited -0.54% -0.92% 0.66% 0% 0% 10.63%

For the past year Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. was more bullish than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.