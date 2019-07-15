Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Reaches $102.88 High on Jul, 15; Zimmer Partners LP Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $111.11 target or 8.00% above today’s $102.88 share price. This indicates more upside for the $52.19B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $111.11 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.17B more. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 199,840 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire" published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire" on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire" with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.33 million for 22.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 31.3 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares. Shares for $8.09 million were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.