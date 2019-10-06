Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Forms $98.36 Double Top; Last Week bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. bluebird bio has $19100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $145.33’s average target is 63.51% above currents $88.88 stock price. bluebird bio had 8 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. See bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/10/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $109.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $191.0000 163.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $166.00 131.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) formed double top with $107.21 target or 9.00% above today’s $98.36 share price. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has $49.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.69 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 18,200 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation invested in 0.06% or 4,624 shares. Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 3,529 shares. First National Tru Comm holds 4,970 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 298 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 421,086 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2.32 million shares. Next Gp holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited invested in 6,225 shares. Whittier owns 13,350 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 128,562 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 5,240 shares. Planning Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,957 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 159,388 shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Washingtonpost.com published: “Dow plunges as Trump tries to pin â€˜impeachment nonsenseâ€™ for Wall Street rout – The Washington Post” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Large Queues are a Small-Cap Problem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.