Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Forms $101.46 Double Top; Loop Industries (LOOP) Shorts Increased By 0.42%

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) had an increase of 0.42% in short interest. LOOP’s SI was 1.70 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.42% from 1.69M shares previously. With 70,400 avg volume, 24 days are for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s short sellers to cover LOOP’s short positions. The SI to Loop Industries Inc’s float is 12.66%. The stock increased 6.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 130,767 shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has risen 20.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LOOP News: 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC LOOP.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer; 24/04/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 207% to 15 Days; 09/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 18 Days; 17/04/2018 – NCC: Correction: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry; 10/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 31 Days; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) formed double top with $105.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $101.46 share price. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has $51.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 1.25M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE

More notable recent Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loop out bullish on Adesto Tech – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Bitcoin’s Valuation Says About Its Volatility – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet (PODD) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $666.33 million. The Company’s products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -2.10% below currents $101.46 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35 million for 36.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.