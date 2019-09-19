Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 11.54% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. MMC’s profit would be $349.35 million giving it 36.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s analysts see -41.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 904,540 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27's average target is -1.12% below currents $222.77 stock price.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -2.25% below currents $101.62 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 35.09 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.