Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Contrasting side by side

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are two firms in the Insurance Brokers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 95 3.17 N/A 3.27 30.26 Brown & Brown Inc. 32 4.56 N/A 1.39 25.92

Table 1 demonstrates Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Brown & Brown Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brown & Brown Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Brown & Brown Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Brown & Brown Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 7.1% Brown & Brown Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brown & Brown Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Brown & Brown Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brown & Brown Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Brown & Brown Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Brown & Brown Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$99.33 is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.59%. Meanwhile, Brown & Brown Inc.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential downside is -7.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Brown & Brown Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Brown & Brown Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 72.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Brown & Brown Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. -3.21% -2.01% 6.81% 17.96% 17.52% 23.89% Brown & Brown Inc. -0.61% 5.61% 14.68% 34.27% 22.17% 30.37%

For the past year Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Brown & Brown Inc.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. beats Brown & Brown Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.