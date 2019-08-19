Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Its Stake by $1.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; M & T Bank (MTB) Stock Value Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 82,502 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 12,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 59,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, down from 72,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $149.88. About 25,035 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares to 43,002 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 9,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,731 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 18,455 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel owns 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 4,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 5.10M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Horizon Invs Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 35,477 shares. Birch Hill Lc holds 4.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 580,537 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 21,200 shares stake. Sterling Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,640 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 79,210 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 236,357 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 181,397 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.43M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $26,941 activity.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $483.87M for 10.35 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,168 shares to 27,866 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 42,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 1,438 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.14% stake. Bowling Management Lc holds 2,290 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.6% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 58,252 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 23,645 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Inv Grp Incorporated Lc holds 1.28% or 20,012 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 51,225 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 35,353 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc accumulated 0.21% or 5,650 shares. Indexiq Advsr invested in 0.13% or 28,253 shares. Covington has invested 0.13% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 84 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 0.08% or 113,281 shares.