Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased by $47.30 Million Its Stake; Kohls Com Usd0.01 (KSS) Market Valuation Declined While Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed by $529,584 Its Position

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 (KSS) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 76,118 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 83,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 5.63M shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 508,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.30 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.22. About 1.28 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 27,254 shares to 961,928 shares, valued at $134.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,527 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,412 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 5,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 846,038 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc reported 9,217 shares. Edgemoor Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited invested in 0.18% or 4,800 shares. 1,217 are owned by Fort L P. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 255,452 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,845 shares. State Street has 23.06 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.3% or 139,726 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.47% or 34.24 million shares in its portfolio.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bus Mach Corp Com Usd0.20 (NYSE:IBM) by 15,874 shares to 90,479 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 37,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,392 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers Etf (RDVY).

