Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised Holding; Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM) Position Has Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 5,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, up from 2,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 1.23 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 72,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 198,870 were reported by Nomura Asset Limited. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 87,962 shares. Kings Point Cap has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Raymond James Assocs has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Choate Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7,693 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 115,158 shares. Asset One Com Ltd reported 303,823 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bancorporation owns 5,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Colrain Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rampart Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.33% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Caxton Associate Lp invested in 3,447 shares. Baskin stated it has 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

