Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Decreased Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 1.22 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 36,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 171,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 207,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares to 187,074 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 72,234 shares. 39,152 were accumulated by Harris Ltd Partnership. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Psagot Invest House stated it has 356,530 shares. 16,865 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Ltd Company. Tdam Usa Inc owns 104,633 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,094 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Lc owns 445,429 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Co owns 783,454 shares. Lincoln holds 37,637 shares. Moller Financial accumulated 5,084 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,075 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 2.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.58M shares. Sadoff Invest Ltd Co owns 5,378 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings invested in 5,732 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

