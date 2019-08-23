Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Cut Holding by $553,313 as Shares Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 2.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 78 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.44. About 156,478 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y reported 34,964 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt holds 29,789 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.68% or 726,812 shares. Cumberland Advisors owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,650 shares. Hendley And accumulated 70,047 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). St Germain D J Inc holds 188,948 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 114,468 shares. Moller Svcs invested in 5,084 shares. 5,331 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company. 5,663 are held by Sns Group Ltd Liability Corp. Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 13,191 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc has 25,802 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 30,178 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hillsdale Investment reported 35 shares stake. Ckw invested in 0.03% or 1,900 shares. Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 58,346 shares. Nbw Ltd holds 46,823 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 3,358 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,230 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc reported 9,217 shares stake. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.69% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 44,800 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 5,725 are owned by Magnetar Limited Liability. First Republic Invest holds 0.02% or 49,737 shares in its portfolio.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,124 shares to 3,375 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).