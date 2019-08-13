Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $869,550; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Stake in Office Depot (ODP) Has Boosted by $323,250

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.555. About 5.12M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 441,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49 million, down from 451,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.32. About 676,813 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares to 484,210 shares, valued at $120.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (NYSE:CRM).

