Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $3.08 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Shares Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc analyzed 33,168 shares as the company's stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 92,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 125,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 612,256 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc analyzed 8.80 million shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 104,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 8.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.40M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 125,126 shares to 345,513 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.2% or 53.19 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 585,327 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 215,872 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation owns 92,344 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc (Wy) invested in 1.85% or 14,654 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6.04 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd invested in 2,146 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.10M shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 295,000 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 18,571 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Ltd holds 0.42% or 54,356 shares in its portfolio.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).