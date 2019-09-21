Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Upped Its Holding by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Ppl (PPL) by $3.17 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 102,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 32,045 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 134,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5.61M shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 22,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 263,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31 million, up from 241,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 2.10M shares traded or 33.14% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,986 are held by Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corp. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.29% or 667,214 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Winch Advisory Services Limited Co has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rbf Limited invested in 20,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 1,088 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 156,217 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 3.15 million shares. Cognios Cap Lc reported 0.8% stake. 5,357 are held by Bartlett. Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Company holds 27,949 shares. 273,622 were accumulated by Millennium Management Lc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 58,241 shares. Planning Advsr invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 296,279 shares to 27,211 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $445.08M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 10,553 shares to 60,216 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).