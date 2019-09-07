Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holder Lafayette Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 410,762 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 27,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 49,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.37M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.83 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Lc has invested 0.25% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Natixis LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2,276 are held by Amica Retiree Trust. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1.21 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 3,639 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement has 3.22M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Manhattan reported 6,291 shares. The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Service has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 566 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability owns 3.55 million shares. Security stated it has 1,122 shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad by 5,378 shares to 68,228 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser by 8,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH).