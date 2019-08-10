Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Frontfour Capital Group Cut Its Medley Cap (MCC) Position by $1.12 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 66,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 70,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 372,073 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 209,756 shares traded or 90.59% up from the average. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Medley Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mcc’s Proposed Usd Senior Perpetual Securities; 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th; 29/03/2018 – JIM SIMONS’S SON-IN-LAW REVEALS $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AT MEDLEY; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF MEDLEY; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MCC’S PROPOSED USD SR PERPTL SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – MCC, KU Sign Agreement to Advance Pathways for Kansas City Students; 25/05/2018 – MCC MEILI CLOUD COMPUTING 000815.SZ SAYS GENERAL MANAGER TIAN SHENGWEN RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Management Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,628 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 191,888 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 285,273 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Llc has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Co invested in 4,800 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc reported 82,390 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap accumulated 0.02% or 2,274 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mawer Mgmt Ltd owns 2.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3.12 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 422,764 shares. 569,611 are held by Barclays Pcl. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Announces Tamara Ingram to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 133,429 shares to 311,921 shares, valued at $38.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp Com (NYSE:CB).