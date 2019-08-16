Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Holder Tradition Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding Maintained by Spirit Of America Management Corp

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 6,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 61,327 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 68,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 413,392 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 925,099 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.279 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: ENLC,OAS,PE,QEP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 32,900 shares to 188,336 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,439 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc owns 17,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 0.15% or 7,870 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 623,692 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,697 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 246,090 shares stake. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 214 shares. Nippon Life Insurance Company has 10.86% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.13% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 900,307 shares. Rampart Investment Management reported 28,952 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De reported 7.10M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 112,527 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Tamara Ingram to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,480 shares to 33,385 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).