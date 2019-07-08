Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose While Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.25 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 24,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,308 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 81,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.58 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,473 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott, worth $8.09 million.

