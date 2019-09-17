Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose While Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Position

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 31,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 37,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 789,146 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 65,653 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 44,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 109,638 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 12,940 shares to 116,360 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 32,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 9,400 shares stake. Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Shelton Cap accumulated 7,625 shares. 269,820 are owned by Raymond James And. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 2.02M shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & Co invested in 0.03% or 7,624 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 55,931 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,377 shares. Blair William Co Il has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nordea Investment Management accumulated 0.01% or 24,888 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 4,999 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Incorporated Ct reported 1.14M shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 4,411 shares to 80,939 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 11,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,961 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 338,394 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.04% or 25,226 shares. Sg Americas Secs owns 7,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 107,714 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.73 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% or 2,078 shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,397 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 1,089 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0% or 4,848 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd owns 3,216 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.