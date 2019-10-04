Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Upped Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Declined

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 122.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 16,429 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 7,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 1.31M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 21,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 248,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.36M, down from 270,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 762,565 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,826 shares to 25,919 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 44,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 27,000 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 125,881 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The New York-based Tortoise Investment Lc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 348 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Next Financial Gp has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.73% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 74,314 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Coho Prtnrs Limited reported 2.02M shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 769 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moors Cabot holds 0.03% or 2,044 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,964 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,933 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).